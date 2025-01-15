Cowboys Request To Interview Leslie Frazier For HC, Have Interview Scheduled With Robert Saleh

The Dallas Cowboys have formally requested to interview Seahawks assistant HC Leslie Frazier for their vacant head coaching position, according to Todd Archer.

The team has an interview scheduled with former Jets HC Robert Saleh later in the week.

Frazier, 65, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as their defensive backs coach in 1999. He had brief stints with the Bengals and Colts before the Vikings hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2007.

Frazier worked his way up to head coach and spent three years in the position before he was fired after the 2013 season. Since then, Frazier has worked for the Buccaneers, Ravens, and Bills. He stepped down as Buffalo’s defensive coordinator following the 2022 season and joined the Seahawks as an assistant head coach.

As the Vikings’ head coach, Frazier led them to a record of 21-32-1 (39.8 percent), which includes one playoff appearance.