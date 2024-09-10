Cowboys Restructure Contract Of OT Terence Steele For $4.5M In Cap Space

Field Yates reports that the Cowboys and RT Terence Steele have agreed to a restructured contract, which will free up $4.5 million in cap space for Dallas.
Steele and the Cowboys had previously agreed on a five-year, $86.8 million contract extension that includes $50 million guaranteed back in September of 2023.
Steele, 27, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech in 2020. He signed a three-year, $2.295 million deal and made the team coming out of the preseason each of the past two years.
He returned to the Cowboys this offseason on a second-round restricted tender worth $4.3 million for the 2023 season prior to his extension.
In 2024, Steele has appeared in and started one game for the Cowboys at tackle.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!