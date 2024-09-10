Cowboys Restructure Contract Of OT Terence Steele For $4.5M In Cap Space

Field Yates reports that the Cowboys and RT Terence Steele have agreed to a restructured contract, which will free up $4.5 million in cap space for Dallas.

Steele and the Cowboys had previously agreed on a five-year, $86.8 million contract extension that includes $50 million guaranteed back in September of 2023.

Steele, 27, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech in 2020. He signed a three-year, $2.295 million deal and made the team coming out of the preseason each of the past two years.

He returned to the Cowboys this offseason on a second-round restricted tender worth $4.3 million for the 2023 season prior to his extension.

In 2024, Steele has appeared in and started one game for the Cowboys at tackle.