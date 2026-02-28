Cowboys Restructured Three Contracts For $66M, Will Adjust Three More Deals

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says that the team plans to “bust the budget” in free agency, and Adam Schefter tweeted that the team is restructuring the contract of several players to add $66 million in cap space.

Schefter mentions that QB Dak Prescott, WR CeeDee Lamb, and G Tyler Smith have had their deals re-done, which will net the team $66 million in cap space.

Additionally, Schefter notes that Jones is planning to restructure the contracts of defensive tackles Kenny Clark, Quinnen Williams, and Osa Odighizuwa.

Prescott, 32, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.72 million contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when Dallas placed the franchise tag on him.

The following offseason, Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract that included $126 million guaranteed. The contract can top out at $164 million.

Prescott was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025 but signed a four-year, $240 million extension with Dallas back in September. The deal also includes $231 million in guaranteed value, $80 million of which comes in a signing bonus.

In 2025, Prescott appeared in 17 games for the Cowboys and completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 4,552 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.