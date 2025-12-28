Cowboys Rumored To Be Targeting Vikings DC Brian Flores

According to Pro Football Talk, there is increasing chatter in league circles that the Cowboys will make a play for Vikings DC Brian Flores this offseason.

Dallas has struggled mightily on defense this year and owner Jerry Jones hasn’t been shy about expressing his critiques, which has been interpreted as a foreboding sign for DC Matt Eberflus.

PFT adds the Vikings are well aware of this buzz and are working to extend Flores, who is currently on an expiring contract. Minnesota has exclusive negotiating rights until that contract is up, and Flores is also expected to draw interest as a head coaching candidate yet again this offseason.

But the interest from the Cowboys shows that Flores has no shortage of options heading into 2026.

PFT mentions a couple of other interesting nuggets, including that Jones historically has been cheap when it comes to coach and coordinator hires. If he fired Eberflus after just one year, there’d likely be some sort of buyout.

They also note that there have been instances where Flores’ interpersonal style, which led to his ouster from the Dolphins, has created friction in Minnesota.

Flores, 44, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots back in 2004 as a scouting assistant. He held several positions, including pro scout, special teams assistant, assistant offense/special teams, defensive assistant, safeties coach and linebackers coach before serving as the de facto defensive coordinator in 2018.

Miami hired Flores away to be their head coach in 2019 before firing him abruptly after the 2021 season. He caught on with the Steelers as a defensive assistant and LB coach, then was hired by the Vikings as defensive coordinator in 2023.

In three years in Miami, Flores posted a record of 24-25 (49 percent) with no playoff appearances.

We will have more on Flores as it becomes available.