Cowboys Rumors: Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons

Dak Prescott
- According to Jeff Howe, Dak Prescott has been asking for over $55 million per year as part of a new extension with the Cowboys.
- Howe explains that it would make sense from a cap perspective for the Cowboys to allow Prescott’s current deal to expire before working out a new deal, which would eliminate the $26 million in dead money from their books.
- However, there are obvious drawbacks in doing, given that Dallas cannot franchise Prescott and he could meet with prospective teams.
- Howe says “the Cowboys badly want to keep Prescott through the duration of another long-term contract” and the idea of starting over at quarterback isn’t appealing to them.
- As far as where things currently stand in negotiations, Howe writes that it doesn’t appear as though the two parties are close to an extension at this time.
CeeDee Lamb
- Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports that the contract situation between the Cowboys and WR CeeDee Lamb “feels closer” than that of Dak Prescott.
- According to Howe, the Cowboys and Lamb have made progress, but are still “shy of the point where the sides are assuming a guaranteed resolution.”
- Howe explains that the current discrepancy in contract negotiations revolves around where Lamb should line up in relation to Justin Jefferson‘s $35 million per year and the $32 million A.J. Brown makes from the Eagles.
- As of now, the Cowboys appear to be reluctant to match Jefferson’s APY. Howe suggests a concession could come in the form of guaranteed money.
- In the end, Howe mentions that a four-year contract worth between $30-$32 million with around 63 percent guaranteed could make sense for the Cowboys and Lamb.
Micah Parsons
- According to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, a new extension for DE Micah Parsons is “on the back-burner for now” as the team focuses on new contracts for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.
- The Cowboys have Parsons under team control for the next two years and that’s before needing to use the franchise tag on him.
- Howe points out that there could, however, be a significant cost in waiting to get a deal done with Parsons, as his asking price will likely only increase over time.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!