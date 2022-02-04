Cowboys Sign K Chris Naggar To Futures Deal

The Dallas Cowboys announced that they signed K Chris Naggar to a futures deal on Friday.
The @dallascowboys signed kicker Chris Naggar (Southern Methodist) to the Reserve/Future list on Friday.
— Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) February 4, 2022
Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.
The full list of Dallas’ future contracts include:
- T Isaac Alarcon
- DB Kyron Brown
- DB Tyler Coyle
- QB Ben DiNucci
- RB Jaquan Hardy
- G Braylon Jones
- WR Brandon Smith
- TE Ian Bunting
- OT Aviante Collins
- WR Robert Foster
- RB Nick Ralston
- RB Ito Smith
- LB Devante Bond
- DT Josiah Bronson
- DT Austin Faoliu
- K Chris Naggar
Naggar, 24, wound up going undrafted out of SMU this past April. He later signed a three-year, $2.4 million deal with the Jets. The Jets later opted to cut Naggar and he caught on with the Browns’ practice squad just before the start of the 2021 NFL season.
In 2021, Naggar appeared in one game for the Browns, made one field goal, and converted one of two extra-point attempts.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!