Cowboys Sign K Chris Naggar To Futures Deal

The Dallas Cowboys announced that they signed K Chris Naggar to a futures deal on Friday.

The @dallascowboys signed kicker Chris Naggar (Southern Methodist) to the Reserve/Future list on Friday. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) February 4, 2022

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

The full list of Dallas’ future contracts include:

T Isaac Alarcon DB Kyron Brown DB Tyler Coyle QB Ben DiNucci RB Jaquan Hardy G Braylon Jones WR Brandon Smith TE Ian Bunting OT Aviante Collins WR Robert Foster RB Nick Ralston RB Ito Smith LB Devante Bond DT Josiah Bronson DT Austin Faoliu K Chris Naggar

Naggar, 24, wound up going undrafted out of SMU this past April. He later signed a three-year, $2.4 million deal with the Jets. The Jets later opted to cut Naggar and he caught on with the Browns’ practice squad just before the start of the 2021 NFL season.

In 2021, Naggar appeared in one game for the Browns, made one field goal, and converted one of two extra-point attempts.