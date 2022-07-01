Cowboys Sign K Lirim Hajrullahu

According to Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys signed K Lirim Hajrullahu to a contract on Friday.

Hajrullahu, 32, has kicked and punted in the CFL since 2014, including stints with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Toronto Argonauts, and Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hajrullahu worked out for the Seahawks in January of 2020 but ultimately returned to the CFL. The Rams signed him to a contract in April only to waive him coming out of training camp.

The Cowboys later signed him to their practice squad before releasing him in September.

From there, Hajrullahu signed on to the Panthers’ practice squad but was released due to issues with his visa. He returned on a futures deal for 2021 but Carolina cut him back in March. He later appeared for both the Cowboys and Panthers in 2021.The Panthers released him, once again, back in May.

In 2021, Hajrullahu appeared in two games for the Panthers and one for the Cowboys. He made four of his five field goals and converted on all eight of his extra point attempts.