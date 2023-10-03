Cowboys Sign LB Mikel Jones To PS

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Dallas Cowboys officially signed LB Mikel Jones to their practice squad on Tuesday. 

Cowboys Helmet

The following is an updated list of Cowboys practice squad players:

  1. T Earl Bostick
  2. DB Josh Butler
  3. RB Malik Davis
  4. TE Princeton Fant
  5. LB Malik Jefferson
  6. DE Durrell Johnson
  7. WR Tyron Johnson
  8. TE Sean McKeon
  9. WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper
  10. DB Sheldrick Redwine
  11. T Alex Taylor
  12. DE Tyrus Wheat
  13. C Sean Harlow
  14. DT Willington Previlon
  15. C Billy Price
  16. LB Mikel Jones

Jones, 22, went undrafted out of Syracuse in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He caught on with the Chargers soon after but was among the team’s final roster cuts during the preseason.

During his four years at Syracuse, Jones recorded 298 tackles, eight and a half sacks, and four interceptions.

