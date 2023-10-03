Cowboys Sign LB Mikel Jones To PS

The Dallas Cowboys officially signed LB Mikel Jones to their practice squad on Tuesday.

The following is an updated list of Cowboys practice squad players:

T Earl Bostick DB Josh Butler RB Malik Davis TE Princeton Fant LB Malik Jefferson DE Durrell Johnson WR Tyron Johnson TE Sean McKeon WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper DB Sheldrick Redwine T Alex Taylor DE Tyrus Wheat C Sean Harlow DT Willington Previlon C Billy Price LB Mikel Jones

Jones, 22, went undrafted out of Syracuse in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He caught on with the Chargers soon after but was among the team’s final roster cuts during the preseason.

During his four years at Syracuse, Jones recorded 298 tackles, eight and a half sacks, and four interceptions.