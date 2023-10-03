Cowboys Sign LB Mikel Jones To PS

The Dallas Cowboys officially signed LB Mikel Jones to their practice squad on Tuesday.
The following is an updated list of Cowboys practice squad players:
- T Earl Bostick
- DB Josh Butler
- RB Malik Davis
- TE Princeton Fant
- LB Malik Jefferson
- DE Durrell Johnson
- WR Tyron Johnson
- TE Sean McKeon
- WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper
- DB Sheldrick Redwine
- T Alex Taylor
- DE Tyrus Wheat
- C Sean Harlow
- DT Willington Previlon
- C Billy Price
- LB Mikel Jones
Jones, 22, went undrafted out of Syracuse in the 2023 NFL Draft.
He caught on with the Chargers soon after but was among the team’s final roster cuts during the preseason.
During his four years at Syracuse, Jones recorded 298 tackles, eight and a half sacks, and four interceptions.
