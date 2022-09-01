Cowboys Sign RB Qadree Ollison & C Dakoda Shepley To PS

The Dallas Cowboys announced that they have signed RB Qadree Ollison and C Dakoda Shepley to the practice squad on Thursday.
— Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) September 1, 2022
Ollison, 25, was drafted by the Falcons in the fifth round out of Pitt in 2019. He finished a four-year, $2.8 million rookie deal with the Falcons. He re-signed with Atlanta earlier this offseason but was among their final roster cuts.
In 2021, Ollison appeared in eight games for the Falcons and rushed 21 times for 105 yards (5 YPC) and one touchdown.
