Cowboys Sign Second-Round CB Donovan Ezeiruaku

The Dallas Cowboys have signed second-round CB Donovan Ezeiruaku to a rookie contract, per Mike Garafolo.

Ezeiruaku, 21, won the Ted Hendricks Award for being the top defensive end in college football in 2024. He was also a Consensus All-American last year, was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, and earned first-team All-ACC honors.

The Cowboys used the No. 44 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Ezeiruaku. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $10,144,808 contract with a $4,018,041 signing bonus.

During his four-year college career, Ezeiruaku appeared in 47 games and recorded 215 tackles, 47 tackles for loss, 30 sacks, four pass defenses, and eight forced fumbles.