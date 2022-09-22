Cowboys Sign Two Players To Practice Squad

The Dallas Cowboys announced that they signed WR Dennis Houston and DE Mika Tafua to their practice squad on Thursday.
Dallas’ practice squad now includes:
- RB Malik Davis
- C Alec Lindstrom
- WR Dontario Drummond
- TE Sean McKeon
- RT Aviante Collins
- QB Will Grier
- DE Carlos Watkins
- S Juanyeh Thomas
- LB Malik Jefferson
- S Tyler Coyle
- OL Isaac Alarcon
- RB Qadree Ollison
- C Dakoda Shepley
- T Jason Peters
- WR Dennis Houston
- DE Mike Tafua
Houston, 23, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Western Illinois back in May. Dallas elected to waive Houston earlier this week.
In 2022, Houston has appeared in two games and recorded two receptions for 16 yards.
During his college career, Houston recorded 202 receptions for 2,393 yards (11.8 YPC) and 11 touchdowns, to go along with 20 rush attempts for 151 yards (7.6 YPC) and two touchdowns.
