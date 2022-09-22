Cowboys Sign Two Players To Practice Squad

The Dallas Cowboys announced that they signed WR Dennis Houston and DE Mika Tafua to their practice squad on Thursday.

Dallas’ practice squad now includes:

RB Malik Davis C Alec Lindstrom WR Dontario Drummond TE Sean McKeon RT Aviante Collins QB Will Grier DE Carlos Watkins S Juanyeh Thomas LB Malik Jefferson S Tyler Coyle OL Isaac Alarcon RB Qadree Ollison C Dakoda Shepley T Jason Peters WR Dennis Houston DE Mike Tafua

Houston, 23, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Western Illinois back in May. Dallas elected to waive Houston earlier this week.

In 2022, Houston has appeared in two games and recorded two receptions for 16 yards.

During his college career, Houston recorded 202 receptions for 2,393 yards (11.8 YPC) and 11 touchdowns, to go along with 20 rush attempts for 151 yards (7.6 YPC) and two touchdowns.