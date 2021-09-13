Cowboys Sign WR Robert Foster To Practice Squad

The Dallas Cowboys have signed WR Robert Foster to their practice squad on Monday, according to his agency.

Foster, 27, signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.51 million contract with the Bills, but was waived and later re-signed to their practice squad.

Buffalo promoted Foster to their active roster soon after and he managed to make the 53-man unit in 2019. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent last offseason but was released coming out of the preseason.

From there, Foster had brief stints with the Packers and Washington before the Dolphins signed him this past March. He was released coming out of the preseason.

In 2020, Foster appeared in four games and recorded two receptions for 37 yards, (18.5 YPC) and no touchdowns.