Cowboys Signing CB Corey Ballentine

ESPN’s Todd Archer reports the Cowboys are signing CB Corey Ballentine to the practice squad.

Ballentine, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Giants back in 2019. The Giants waived Ballentine in 2020 and he was later claimed by the Jets. New York later waived him and he was claimed off waivers by the Lions but was cut loose and re-signed to Detroit’s practice squad.

He signed a futures deal with the Falcons but was among Atlanta’s final roster cuts. Ballentine briefly caught on with the Cardinals practice squad before finding a place on the Packers active roster at the start of 2022. Green Bay signed him to a one-year extension for the 2023 season.

Ballentine signed with the Colts for the 2024 season but was cut loose during training camp. He’s had stints with the Packers and Patriots since but was let go by the Patriots earlier this week.

In 2024, Ballentine appeared in 15 games for the Packers and recorded six tackles and one forced fumble.