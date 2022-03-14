Cowboys Signing DE DeMarcus Lawrence To New Three-Year, $30M Fully Gtd Deal

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Cowboys and DE DeMarcus Lawrence have agreed to a new three-year, $30 million contract that is fully guaranteed on Monday.

Pelissero notes that Lawrence is the first defensive end in NFL history to have seven straight seasons of his contract fully guaranteed.

There was some question whether Lawrence would be back in Dallas, given that the Cowboys approached him about a pay cut from the $19 million he was scheduled to make in 2022. However, Lawrence declined to do so.

Lawrence, 29, is a former second-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Boise State. He finished a four-year rookie contract before the Cowboys used their franchise tag.

Dallas once again franchised Lawrence at the start of 2019 before agreeing on a five-year, $105 million deal. He was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list in July but was activated for the start of the regular season.

Lawrence still has two years left on his current deal and is owed base salaries of $19 million and $21 million.

In 2021, Lawrence appeared in seven games for the Cowboys and recorded 21 tackles, three sacks, a defensive touchdown, two forced fumbles and five pass deflections.