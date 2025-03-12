Cowboys Signing LB Jack Sanborn

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Cowboys have signed LB Jack Sanborn to a one-year contract on Wednesday.

Sanborn has ties to new Cowboys DC Matt Eberflus from their time together in Chicago.

Sanborn, 24, was named First Team All-Big 10 and was a team captain for Wisconsin in 2021. He signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a three-year rookie deal through 2024 and made a base salary of $985k in 2024. The Bears declined to tender Sanborn as a restricted free agent this offseason.

In 2024, Sanborn appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and recorded 35 total tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and three passes defended.