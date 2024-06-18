Cowboys Signing LB Willie Harvey Jr.

According to Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys are signing UFL LB Willie Harvey Jr. to a contract.

He previously had a workout with Dallas and is now eligible to sign since the UFL season is over.

Harvey led the UFL in tackles for loss, passes defended and forced fumbles as a member of the St. Louis Battlehawks.

Harvey, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Iowa State back in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Browns.

Cleveland waived Harvey coming out of the preseason before re-signing him to their practice squad soon after. He was promoted to the active roster a few weeks into the regular season.

The Browns cut Harvey a couple of years ago. He’s been in the UFL ever since.

In 2024, Harvey appeared in tk games for the Battlehawks and recorded 85 total tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles and one recovery.