Cowboys Signing OL Robert Jones To One-Year Deal

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Cowboys have reached an agreement with former Dolphins OL Robert Jones on a one-year contract worth up to $4.5 million.

Jones, 26, wound up going undrafted out of back in 2021. He agreed to a three-year, $2.45 million contract with the Dolphins.

Jones managed to make the 53-man roster each of his first three seasons in the NFL. He agreed to a one-year contract with the Dolphins last year before becoming an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

For his career, Jones has appeared in 49 games for the Dolphins and made 30 starts for the across the offensive line.