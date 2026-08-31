Cowboys Signing OT Wanya Morris To Practice Squad

According to Mike Garafolo, the Cowboys are signing OT Wanya Morris to their practice squad.

This is Morris’ third team in a matter of months. The Chiefs traded him to the Falcons before Atlanta let him go during roster cuts Sunday.

Morris wasn’t able to stay healthy and prove himself as an option at tackle for Atlanta this summer and it appears they’re going in a different direction.

Atlanta swapped late-round picks in 2027 to get Morris in the building, so they’re not out much.

Morris, 25, transferred to Oklahoma after two seasons at Tennessee and earned Freshman All-American and SEC All-Freshman honors in 2019. The Chiefs selected him in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $5,368,356 rookie contract that includes a $904,259 signing bonus when the Chiefs traded him to the Falcons for a late-round pick swap.

During his college career with Tennessee and Oklahoma, Morris appeared in 37 games and made 27 starts.

In 2025, Morris appeared in 12 games for the Chiefs at left tackle and made one start.