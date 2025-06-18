Cowboys Signing DT Perrion Winfrey & CB Robert Rochell

According to Aaron Wilson, the Cowboys are signing UFL DT Perrion Winfrey to a contract on Wednesday.

Wilson also reports that Dallas signed CB Robert Rochell to a contract.

Winfrey, 24, is a former fourth-round pick by the Browns in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $4,472,800 rookie contract when the Browns released him following repeated off-field incidents that resulted in a two-game suspension.

He caught on with the Jets’ practice squad in November 2023 but was placed on injured reserve with a season-ending foot injury a month later.

He signed on with the UFL’s Birmingham Stallions in October 2024 ahead of its 2025 season.

For his career, Winfrey has appeared in 13 games for the Browns and one game for the Jets, recording 22 tackles, one tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks, and two pass defenses.