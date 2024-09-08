Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson Suffers Knee Injury, No Ligament Damage Expected

Ed Werder reports that Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson suffered a left knee injury that will require an MRI on Monday.

However, the good news is that the initial diagnosis indicates that Ferguson’s ligaments were not damaged. Werder adds that the Cowboys are optimistic about Ferguson’s injury.

Ferguson, 25, was selected with the No. 129 overall pick in the fourth round by the Cowboys back in 2022.

Ferguson is in the third year of his four-year, $4,364,884 contract with the Dallas Cowboys that includes a $704,884 signing bonus.

In 2023, Ferguson appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and caught 71 passes for 761 yards receiving and five touchdowns.