Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson Suffers MCL Sprain

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson underwent tests on his injured knee Monday which revealed an MCL sprain.

Rapoport adds he’ll miss some time but the injury will not be season-ending for Ferguson.

Ferguson, 25, was selected with the No. 129 overall pick in the fourth round by the Cowboys back in 2022.

Ferguson is in the third year of his four-year, $4,364,884 contract with the Dallas Cowboys that includes a $704,884 signing bonus.

In 2023, Ferguson appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and caught 71 passes for 761 yards receiving and five touchdowns.