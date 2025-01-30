Cowboys View DT Osa Odighizuwa As ‘Priority’ To Re-Sign

According to Yahoo Sports’ Jori Epstein, the Cowboys will look to extend pending free agent DT Osa Odighizuwa this offseason.

She adds owner Jerry Jones called a new deal for Odighizuwa a “priority.”

However, Dallas could have some steep competition, as ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes several teams he’s talked to view Odighizuwa as the top free agent defensive tackle this year.

He adds the Commanders and HC Dan Quinn, who coached Odighizuwa his first three years in Dallas, are big fans and could make a run at him if he makes it to the open market.

Odighizuwa, 26, was a three-year starter at UCLA and was named first-team All-Pac 12 in 2020. The Cowboys drafted him with the No. 75 overall pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Odighizuwa signed a four-year, $5,086,188 rookie contract that included a $1,059,046 signing bonus. He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Odighizuwa appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and recorded 47 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass deflection.

