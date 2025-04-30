Cowboys Waive Four Players

The Dallas Cowboys announced they waived four players on Wednesday, including OL Jack Anderson, RB Malik Davis, LB Brock Mogensen, and OL Earl Bostick.

Davis, 26, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Florida following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

Davis has been on and off of the Cowboys’ roster and practice squad for the past few years. Dallas re-signed him to a futures deal in January.

For his career, Davis has appeared in 15 games for the Cowboys and rushed for 161 yards on 38 carries (4.2 YPC) to go along with six receptions for 63 yards receiving and a touchdown.