Cowboys Waiving DT Antwaun Woods & CB Saivion Smith

According to Adam Schefter, the Cowboys are waiving DT Antwaun Woods.

Woods had just re-signed as a restricted free agent but Dallas made some additions in the draft that made them feel like he was expendable.

Dallas had given Woods the original round tender at $2.183 million for the 2021 season and that’s how much they’ll save by cutting him.

Todd Archer adds the Cowboys have also cut CB Saivion Smith and need to make four other moves to get the roster down to 90 players.

Woods, 28, wound up signing on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of USC back in 2016. He was unfortunately among their roster cuts coming out of the preseason during his rookie season before later being signed to the Titans’ practice squad soon after.

Woods was on and off of the Titans’ practice squad over his first two years in the NFL and was eventually waived from injured reserve in 2017. The Cowboys signed him to a contract in 2018 and re-signed him once again last July.

In 2020, Woods appeared in 14 games and recorded 23 total tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack.