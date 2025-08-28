Cowboys ‘Willing To At Least Listen’ To Trade Offers For Micah Parsons

Per ESPN’s Todd Archer, Adam Schefter and Dan Graziano, several teams have talked with Dallas about a Micah Parsons trade, and the Cowboys are “willing to at least listen” to trade offers for the first time.

ESPN adds, “No trade is imminent, but another team always could be aggressive enough to make it come together quickly.”

The Packers were reported to have interest in a Parsons trade, but the Cowboys weren’t listening to trade offers.

Last week, Jones claimed that they made Parsons a contract that would have made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, but his agent, David Mulugheta, “told us to stick it up our ass.”

Things between the two sides have deteriorated, with Parsons upset that the Cowboys haven’t shown more urgency to get a deal done and have tried to go around his agent. That sparked a trade request from Parsons.

Parsons is in line for a massive contract extension after the new deals signed by Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt this year. Garrett also initially requested to be traded from the Browns before finalizing a record extension.

Parsons, 25, was the former No. 12 overall pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of a four-year, $17,079,792 rookie contract that included a $9,781,667 signing bonus.

Dallas exercised the fifth-year option for Parsons, and he’s slated to make $21.32 million guaranteed in 2025.

In 2024, Parsons appeared in 13 games for the Cowboys and recorded 43 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass deflection.

We’ll have more on Parsons as the news is available.