Packers Interested In Cowboys LB Micah Parsons, Jerry Jones Not Listening To Offers

The standing of LB Micah Parsons and the Cowboys remains a pressing topic after the linebacker requested a trade from Dallas. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, citing a source with knowledge of the situation, reports the Packers are interested in acquiring Parsons.

However, Florio’s source indicates Green Bay’s interest is “nowhere near the smoke that’s out there.”

When appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman mentioned that owner Jerry Jones isn’t even listening to trade offers: “To my knowledge, Jerry isn’t listening to trade offers, so I’m not sure that an actual trade offer can be made unless he picks up the phone.”

Last week, Jones claimed that they made Parsons a contract that would have made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, but his agent, David Mulugheta, “told us to stick it up our ass.”

“Nobody appreciates Micah Parsons more than the Cowboys or me,” Jones said, via ESPN.com. “Nobody has ever offered him more money than I have to play football. Period.”

“When we wanted to send the details to the agent, the agent told us to stick it up our ass. Just so you’re clear.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport also appeared on the Pat McAfee Show in recent weeks, where he named Green Bay among the teams he expects to be most interested in a trade for Parsons. Rapoport believes Green Bay is a good fit because of their available money to spend on a new deal, along with their ability to compete right away.

Overall, he expects a team like the Packers to trade for Parsons, if he gets dealt at all, because he’s the perfect final piece to the puzzle for a contending team.

Things between the two sides have deteriorated, with Parsons upset that the Cowboys haven’t shown more urgency to get a deal done and have tried to go around his agent. That sparked a trade request from Parsons.

Parsons is in line for a massive contract extension after the new deals signed by Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt this year. Garrett also initially requested to be traded from the Browns before finalizing a record extension.

Parsons, 25, was the former No. 12 overall pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of a four-year, $17,079,792 rookie contract that included a $9,781,667 signing bonus.

Dallas exercised the fifth-year option for Parsons, and he’s slated to make $21.32 million guaranteed in 2025.

In 2024, Parsons appeared in 13 games for the Cowboys and recorded 43 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass deflection.

