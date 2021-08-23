Cowboys Worked Out Four Players

The Dallas Cowboys have brought in four free agents for tryouts on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

DL P.J. Hall DL Daylon Mack LB Donald Rutledge LB Connor Strachan

Mack, 24, is a former fifth-round pick by the Ravens in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2.8 million rookie contract when the Ravens opted to waive him last year.

From there, Mack was claimed by the Lions and lasted just four days in Detroit. He had brief stints with the Giants, Cardinals, and Packers last year before signing on a futures contract with the Titans this past January.

Unfortunately, the Titans released him a few months ago.

In 2019, Mack appeared in one game but did not record a statistic.

Hall, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2018. He later was traded to the Vikings but failed a physical and reverted back to the Raiders.

Hall was in the third year of his four-year, $4,713,470 contract when Las Vegas waived him and he eventually signed on with the Texans.

The Texans offered Hall a restricted tender which would have cost the Texans $2.183 million for the 2021 season. However, the team later opted to withdraw the tender, making Hall a restricted free agent.

In 2020, Hall appeared in 10 games for the Texans and recorded 34 tackles and a sack.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.