Cowboys Signing DE Randy Gregory To Five-Year, $70M Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys and DE Randy Gregory are working on a deal worth about $13 million a year. 

Randy Gregory

Adam Schefter reported soon after that terms have been agreed to. Gregory will sign for five years and $70 million with $28 million in guarantees. 

Dallas has put a high priority on keeping Gregory in town despite interest from other teams

Gregory, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.814 million contract that includes $1.404 million guaranteed and stood to make a base salary of $955,217 for the 2019 season when the Cowboys signed him to a one-year extension

The Cowboys later signed Gregory to a one-year extension worth up to $2.1 million through the 2021 season that included a $200,000 signing bonus. 

In 2021, Gregory appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys and recorded 19 total tackles, six sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, an interception and one pass deflection. 

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list

