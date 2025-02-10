Cowboys Working To Hire Former Browns OC Ken Dorsey To Staff

According to Mike Garafolo, the Cowboys are in the process of adding former Browns OC Ken Dorsey to their offensive coaching staff.

Dorsey had previously come up as a candidate to be new Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer‘s offensive coordinator, a role that went to former Cardinals OL coach Klayton Adams instead.

Still, Dallas liked Dorsey enough to continue to pursue him for the staff. Garafolo adds his exact role is being finalized. Josina Anderson reports Dorsey will be an analyst tasked with watching film and being a scheme generalist.

Dorsey, 43, began his NFL coaching career with the Panthers back in 2013 as their quarterback’s coach until 2017. Before that, Dorsey served as a pro scout for the Carolina after he finished his playing career with the Toronto Argonauts back in 2010.

Dorsey was Florida International’s assistant athletics director in 2018. Appalachian State hired him as their next offensive coordinator going into 2019 but he took a job with the Bills as their QBs coach shortly after, making his stint with the school short-lived.

The Bills promoted Dorsey to their offensive coordinator role in 2023 but fired him in November. He joined the Browns for the 2024 season but was fired after one year.

In 2024 under Dorsey, the Browns’ offense ranked No. 28 in total yards, No. 32 in total points, No. 29 in rushing yards and No. 22 in passing yards.