Cowboys Working To Re-Sign DE Dante Fowler

Josina Anderson reports that the Cowboys are “working hard” to re-sign DE Dante Fowler.

A source tells Anderson that the Cowboys “want him back” and the feeling is “he wants to be back.”

Fowler, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2015. He was traded to the Rams a few years ago for a 2019 third-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round pick.

Fowler played out the final year of his four-year, $23.5 million rookie contract and returned to the Rams on a one-year contract worth $14 million. The Falcons signed him to a three-year, $48 million contract in 2020.

Fowler agreed to a pay cut in 2021 that voided the remainder of his deal and he later joined the Cowboys last year.

In 2022, Fowler appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and recorded 27 tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass defenses.