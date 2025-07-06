Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin Arrested On Weapon & Marijuana Charges

According to CBS, Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin was arrested Sunday morning for weapon and marijuana charges in Collin County.

He was booked into the Collin County jail for possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon, two misdemeanors. His bond amount was listed at $500.

Turpin was set to become a restricted free agent this offseason, and Dallas used the second-round tender on him. Instead of signing the tender, they worked out a three-year, $18 million deal for him to remain in Dallas.

Turpin, 28, played collegiately for four seasons at TCU from 2015 to 2018. He was cut in 2018 due to family violence charges, which he pled guilty to in 2019.

He had stints in various semi-pro leagues before being drafted by the New Jersey Generals in the restarted USFL. That caught the eye of the Cowboys, who signed him in July 2022.

In 2024, Turpin appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and caught 31 passes on 52 targets for 420 yards and two touchdowns while adding 16 carries for 92 yards. He also returned 18 punts for 187 yards and a touchdown, along with 27 kickoffs for 904 yards and a touchdown. He was named to the All-Pro first team as a kick returner for the season.

