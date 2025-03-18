Dak Prescott & CeeDee Lamb Tried To Recruit Cooper Kupp, But Cowboys Balked At His Asking Price

Adam Schefter of ESPN said on his podcast that the Cowboys had QB Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb take part in their recruiting pitch to sign WR Cooper Kupp this offseason.

Schefter says Dallas was among the interested teams in Kupp until they heard what his asking price was.

“Last Thursday, the Cowboys reached out about Cooper Kupp and they were interested,” Schefter said, per Clarence Hill. “Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, who I understand it, were on the phone with Cooper Kupp talking to him about the idea of coming to Dallas, and it was floated out there. And then the Cowboys heard the numbers, and they were at numbers that the Cowboys weren’t going to get to.”

In the end, Kupp signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Seahawks.

The Cowboys have yet to bring in a free agent receiver this offseason, but there are still a number of veteran options available, so it’s at least something to keep an eye on from here.

Kupp, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $47.25 million extension with the Rams and was set to make a base salary of $14.875 million for the 2022 season.

The Rams then signed Kupp to a new three-year, $80 million extension heading into the season.

In 2024, Kupp appeared in 12 games for the Rams and caught 67 passes for 710 yards receiving and six touchdowns.