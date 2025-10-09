Dak Prescott Hoping To Play Into His 40s

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott recently said that he’s hoping to play into his 40’s, ESPN’s Todd Archer reported.

“Forties would be a good number,” Prescott said. “Obviously, I’ve been through some injuries, played very physical in college, so if I can get to 40 playing at the standard that I want, yeah, that would be awesome.”

Prescott said football gives him peace and tranquillity and he doesn’t plan on giving it up anytime soon.

“Truthfully. Don’t look it up. Couldn’t tell you. Honestly couldn’t even tell you the number,” Prescott said. “Seriously couldn’t. I think if anything it’s just a testament of how long I’ve been playing. That’s the biggest blessing, and that’s what I’m so thankful for: still playing the game that I love. Talking about the peace and the fun that I’m having, it’s just about being present. I know if I continue to do that at the level that I want to, those things will just happen.”

Prescott, 32, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.72 million contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when Dallas placed the franchise tag on him.

The following offseason, Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract that included $126 million guaranteed. The contract can top out at $164 million.

Prescott was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025 but signed a four-year, $240 million extension with Dallas back in September. The deal also includes $231 million guaranteed, $80 million of which comes in a signing bonus.

In 2025, Prescott has appeared in five games for the Cowboys and completed 71.3 percent of his passes for 1,356 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.