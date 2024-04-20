Dak Prescott: I’m Not Trying To Be Highest-Paid QB Necessarily

During a recent public appearance, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott answered questions about a new potential contract and noted that he isn’t trying to be the highest-paid quarterback in the league.

“I’m focused on here, right now where I am,” Prescott said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “That’s how I’ve always been. Anytime y’all have asked me, it’s always been about right now, getting better tomorrow. And I’ve been in this situation before, so it’s OK. I’m fine in any situation at that point betting on myself or playing this year out.”

Prescott was asked if he wanted to be the highest-paid quarterback and said he was unsure what the future would hold for him.

“No, I’m not trying to be the highest paid necessarily,” Prescott replied. “We’ll wait until the negotiations begin and obviously want to put this team in the best situation. I’m not going to say I fear being here or not. I don’t fear either situation, to be candid with you. I love this game and love to play and love to better myself as a player and my teammates around me. Right now it’s with the Dallas Cowboys. It’s where I want to be and that’s where I am and that’s the focus. And after this season we’ll see where we’re at and if the future holds that … and then if not, we’ll go from there.”

When it comes to WR CeeDee Lamb, who is also seeking a new deal with the team, Prescott told reporters that the two remain in communication.

“We’ll get the work in, whether it’s him getting into the facility, maybe a deal gets done,” Prescott added. “If it doesn’t, I’ll guarantee that we’ll still find a lot of time to make sure we’re putting in the work [so] that we feel comfortable.”

One other question Prescott responded to involved the lawsuit he filed regarding an alleged extortion claim made by a woman who said she was sexually assaulted by him in 2017. He seemed confident the situation wouldn’t affect his potential contract talks with Dallas.

“I know the truth,” Prescott noted. “Very confident in what we filed.”

Last month, Jeremy Fowler noted on ESPN that the narrative of the Cowboys not wanting to re-sign Prescott is false, adding that the team will likely try to get a deal done with their veteran quarterback.

A previous report from NFL Media mentioned that the two sides had a mutual understanding entering Prescott’s contract year and no offers were expected to come, citing part of a quote from owner Jerry Jones.

“He is willing to do everything he can to help us win,” Jones said, via Clarence Hill, “and so we are where we are. We have our contract, locked and loaded for this year. We can see as we move along how we are thinking, inclusive of everybody, including Dak. We’ll see what we do. I don’t have anything to report today.”

Prescott has a no-tag and no-trade clause in his contract, so if he wanted to test free agency after this season, there would be nothing in his way.

Prescott, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.72 million contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when Dallas placed the franchise tag on him.

The following offseason, Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract that included $126 million guaranteed. The contract can top out at $164 million.

In 2023, Prescott appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He added 55 carries for 246 yards and two touchdowns.

We will have more news on Prescott and the Cowboys as it becomes available.