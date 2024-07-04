Dak Prescott In Walking Boot Due To Sprained Foot

Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports that Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has been wearing a protective boot on his right foot after suffering a foot sprain.

According to Watkins, the injury is not believed to be serious and Prescott has worn the boot for a week now.

A photo surfaced of Prescott walking with his girlfriend while on vacation, which showed him in a boot.

The Cowboys will open training camp practice on July 25, so there’s still time for Prescott to get his ankle ready for the start of workouts.

Prescott is entering a big season, given that he’s set to be an unrestricted free agent next year and the Cowboys are unable to franchise him.

Contract talks between the two parties have yet to make serious progress, so this is another situation worth watching in the coming months.

Prescott, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.72 million contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when Dallas placed the franchise tag on him.

The following offseason, Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract that included $126 million guaranteed. The contract can top out at $164 million.

In 2023, Prescott appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He added 55 carries for 246 yards and two touchdowns.