Dak Prescott Says He’s Fully Recovered From Hamstring Injury & Ready For Training Camp

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said on Tuesday he is fully recovered from a torn hamstring that ended his 2024 season and will be ready for training camp in a few weeks, per Todd Archer.

While Prescott has had more than enough time to recover given the injury occurred midway through last season, he’d still been operating with some restrictions during OTAs, so this is notable.

Dallas’ outlook for this season is obviously heavily tied to Prescott’s health and performance, so this is good news.

Prescott, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.72 million contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when Dallas placed the franchise tag on him.

The following offseason, Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract that included $126 million guaranteed. The contract can top out at $164 million.

Prescott was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025 but signed a four-year, $240 million extension with Dallas back in September. The deal also includes $231 million guaranteed, $80 million of which comes in a signing bonus.

In 2024, Prescott appeared in eight games for the Cowboys and completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 1,845 yards, ten touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

