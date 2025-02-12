Dak Prescott Thinks Cowboys Are ‘Very Close’ To Competing For Super Bowl

The Cowboys had a tumultuous season in 2024, finishing with a 7-10 record and missing the postseason. When reflecting on the state of their team, QB Dak Prescott said Dallas is “very close” to competing for a Super Bowl after playing tight games against the Eagles in 2023, including a 33-13 win.

“I feel like we’ve competed with the Eagles and beat them for the most part when we’ve played them,” Prescott said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “I don’t want to say, ‘Check the record,’ when the other guy is holding the trophy, right? So credit to them. They’ve earned it, and they deserve it by all means. But, yeah, [we’re] very close.”

Prescott also pointed out that they beat the Commanders in November. He said it’s “our turn” for the spotlight in 2025.

“Especially even watching the NFC championship and those two teams — teams that we battle against each and every year a couple of times. As I said, [I] feel confident that we’ve gotten the better part each and every time. But just seeing such a dominating fashion [in Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs], credit to them. It’s our turn and it’s on us.”

Prescott, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.72 million contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when Dallas placed the franchise tag on him.

The following offseason, Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract that included $126 million guaranteed. The contract can top out at $164 million.

Prescott was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025 but signed a four-year, $240 million extension with Dallas back in September. The deal also includes $231 million guaranteed, $80 million of which comes in a signing bonus.

In 2024, Prescott appeared in eight games for the Cowboys and completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 1,845 yards, ten touchdowns, and eight interceptions.