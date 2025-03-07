Daniel Jones Has ‘Strong Market,’ Colts Among Interested Teams

According to Jonathan Jones, free agent QB Daniel Jones has quietly had a “strong market” up to this point in the offseason.

Jones says that a return to the Vikings can’t be ruled out, but he has interest from other teams including the Colts.

If the Vikings lose Sam Darnold in free agency, they would likely prioritize a new deal for Jones. However, with J.J. McCarthy set to take over at some point, it’s possible another team could lure Jones away with a better opportunity to start.

Jones, 27, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option entering the 2022 season. After playing out his deal, he signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the team in 2023.

Jones was granted his release by the Giants after being benched and was later signed to the Vikings’ practice squad.

In 2024, Jones appeared in 10 games for the Giants and completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. He added 67 rush attempts for 265 yards and two touchdowns.