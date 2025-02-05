Darius Slay Will ‘Most Likely’ Retire After 2025, Wants To Finish Career With Eagles

Eagles CB Darius Slay will be entering the 13th year of his career in 2025. When speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the veteran cornerback said next season will “most likely” be the final year of his career and he would love to finish things in Philadelphia.

“Next year will most likely be my last. I would love for it to be with the Philadelphia Eagles,” Slay said, via Nicki Jhabvala.

Slay is entering the last year of his contract in 2025 and will carry a cap figure of $13.78 million.

It will be interesting to see what the Eagles decide to do with Slay, who has remained a starter this season but didn’t pick off a pass for the first time since his rookie season.

It’s possible both sides could agree to a reworked deal that makes more sense for where Slay is in his career right now.

Slay, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract before agreeing to a four-year, $50.2 million extension that included $23 million fully guaranteed.

Slay was traded to the Eagles in 2019 and he quickly agreed to a three-year, $50 million extension that included $30 million guaranteed with Philadelphia. He’s due a $17 million base salary in 2023.

In 2024, Slay appeared in 14 games for the Eagles and recorded 49 tackles, three tackles for loss, 13 pass defenses, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.