Davante Adams Cited For Misdemeanor Assault For Cameraman Shove

Per Shain Bergan, Raiders WR Davante Adams has been cited by the Kansas City police for misdemeanor assault for shoving a cameraman Monday night after the game.

BREAKING: Raiders WR Davante Adams cited for assault in Kansas City, MO, after pushing a photographer while leaving the field in the Chiefs' Monday night win against Las Vegas. Here's a copy of the citation, filed in KC Municipal Court. pic.twitter.com/0JYxABuHOY — Shain Bergan (@ShainKCTV) October 12, 2022

The cameraman filed a police report afterward, claiming he suffered injuries as a result of Adams pushing him to the ground.

Ian Rapoport adds it’s a city ordinance violation, which is a tier lower than a state charge. It carries a possible fine between $250 and $1,000 and/or up to 180 days in jail.

Adams is already facing a fine and possible suspension as the NFL reviews the case.

Adams apologized almost immediately afterward on Twitter and in comments to the media.

Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this. — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) October 11, 2022

Adams, 29, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by the Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.933 million rookie contract when the Packers signed him to a four-year extension worth $58 million.

Adams made a base salary of $12 million for the 2021 season and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Packers used the franchise tag on him at a figure of $20.2 million. He was then traded to the Raiders for a first and second-round draft pick in 2022.

In 2022, Adams has appeared in five games for the Raiders and caught 29 passes for 414 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

