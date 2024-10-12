Davante Adams Open To Staying With Raiders?

Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda, citing several sources close to the situation, reports that if the Raiders are able to “turn the corner” with Aiden O’Connell at quarterback, Davante Adams “may lobby to stay in Las Vegas.”

According to Pauline, Adams has a “fondness” for O’Connell which dates back to last season and he and his teammates were impressed with O’Connell’s “work ethic, toughness and confidence.”

Pauline says that it’s possible Adams could back off his trade request “if he builds a rapport with O’Connell.”

Beyond that, Raiders owner Mark Davis is “fond” of Adams as a player and a person. Pauline believes it’s a “totally realistic” scenario that Adams “would have the ear of Davis and request the owner hold off on a trade if he is able to turn things around with O’Connell at the helm.”

As far as where things stand in trade talks, Pauline reiterates that the Jets, Saints, Bills and Steelers are the four teams who are in the mix to acquire Adams from the Raiders.

Pauline says that the rumor in league circles is that the Jets are the most aggressive of the four teams and people around the league believe a trade could happen as soon as next week.

Aaron Rodgers has reportedly been in regular contact with Adams and Pauline mentions that the Jets’ decision to fire HC Robert Saleh earlier in the week and then take away play-calling duties from Nathaniel Hackett have “no negative effect” on the Adams’ desire to play for the Jets.

Adams, 31, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by the Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.933 million rookie contract when the Packers signed him to a four-year extension worth $58 million.

Adams made a base salary of $12 million for the 2021 season and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Packers used the franchise tag on him at a figure of $20.2 million. He was then traded to the Raiders for a first and second-round draft pick in 2022.

The Raiders also signed Adams to a five-year, $140 million contract as a part of the trade, including nearly $66 million guaranteed. He’s due base salaries of $16.89 million and $35.64 million over the next two seasons.

In 2024, Adams has appeared in three games and recorded 18 receptions for 209 yards (11.6 YPC) and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Adams as the news is available.