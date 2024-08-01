DeAndre Hopkins Could Miss 4-6 Weeks With Knee Injury

Paul Kuharsky is reporting that Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins suffered a knee injury during practice this week.

According to Kuharsky, Hopkins could end up missing between four to six weeks with this injury.

Should Hopkins return closer to four weeks, he could still be ready for the start of the regular season. However, it could get tight should he need more time.

Hopkins, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2013. Houston later traded Hopkins to the Cardinals ahead of the 2020 season in return for David Johnson and draft picks.

Hopkins was in the third year of his five-year, $81 million extension that included $49 million guaranteed when he agreed to a two-year, $54.5 million extension with the Cardinals.

He was owed base salaries of $19,450,000 and $14,915,000 over the final two years of the agreement when the Cardinals opted to release him. Hopkins eventually signed a two-year, $26 million contract with the Titans.

In 2023, Hopkins appeared in all 17 games for the Titans and caught 75 passes for 1,057 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2025 NFL Free Agents list.