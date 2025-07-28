Deion Sanders Had Cancerous Bladder Tumor Removed This Summer

David Ubben reports Colorado HC Deion Sanders had “an aggressive cancerous tumor” in his bladder this summer, but it was removed and his medical team said the cancer is now gone.

Sanders’ doctors said “he is cured from the cancer” and Sanders implored everyone to get checked out regularly, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

“Without wonderful people like this, I wouldn’t be sitting here today.”

Sanders, 57, played 16 seasons in the NFL for the Falcons, 49ers, Cowboys, Washington, and Ravens.

Sanders took his first coaching job in 2012 for the Prime Prep Academy, which he co-founded. He eventually landed the head-coaching job at Jackson State where he spent three years. Colorado hired Sanders as their head coach prior to the 2023 season.

In his FBS coaching career, Sanders has a record of 13-12 including a 9-4 record in 2024.