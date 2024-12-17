Derek Carr Still Weeks Away From Being Cleared For Contact

According to Ian Rapoport, Saints QB Derek Carr is still a few weeks away from being cleared for contact on his fractured left hand, per a recent follow-up medical visit.

With just three weeks remaining in the regular season, it remains very unlikely Carr will be able to make it back to play.

This seemed like the case when Carr went down last week with the hand injury and a concussion but the Saints kept the door open and did not put him on injured reserve.

The way is now cleared for fifth-round QB Spencer Rattler to finish out the season.

Carr, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his contract when the Raiders signed him to a five-year, $125 million extension that included $70 million guaranteed in 2017.

Carr stood to make a base salary of $19.77 million in the final year of his contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension.

However, the Raiders released Carr the following season and he signed a four-year, $150 million deal with the Saints.

In 2024, Carr appeared in ten games for the Saints and completed 68.1 percent of his passes for 1,926 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions.