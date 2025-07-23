Details On How Talks Broke Down Between Bengals & DE Trey Hendrickson

On the eve of the Bengals’ reporting to training camp, multiple reports indicated they were working hard to finally bridge the divide in contract talks with DE Trey Hendrickson. Bengals owner Mike Brown even struck an optimistic tone on Monday, hinting a resolution could be imminent.

Instead, Hendrickson not only didn’t report for the start of training camp on Tuesday, he and his wife left Cincinnati and returned to their other home in Florida. That means the veteran defensive end is officially holding out, subjecting himself to fines as he seeks a new deal.

Hendrickson told Dianna Russini that the Bengals presented two offers in a 24-hour span, but neither had the guarantees Hendrickson was seeking. That seems to be the major sticking point, as Cincinnati has a policy of not guaranteeing money past the first year of a deal in all but a few cases.

He added he’s going to continue to train while he’s in Florida and hope for progress.

“I was more than willing to take less in some ways in order to make this work,” he said.

Jordan Schultz reports the last round of talks between Hendrickson and the Bengals got “very contentious” and that discussions have been “very difficult” all offseason long.

When he first reported to Cincinnati this offseason, Hendrickson had a lengthy media availability where he opened up on how the personal relationship has been strained due to negotiations.

Hendrickson has publicly said he won’t play this season without a new deal, and Schultz also reports that the talks hit an impasse on Monday with no scheduled time to resume.

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, former LB Manti Te’o said he spoke with Hendrickson, who said the Bengals’ offer and guarantees are “atrociously, atrociously low.”

By all accounts, Hendrickson wants a long-term deal comparable to other pass rushers in the $34 million per year range with multiple years of guarantees.

Hendrickson, 30, was selected with the No. 103 overall pick by the Saints out of Florida Atlantic in 2017. He finished his four-year rookie contract worth $3,106,288, which included a signing bonus of $706,284.

Hendrickson then signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals back in 2021 and went on to appear in the Super Bowl for the team. Cincinnati signed him to a one-year extension through 2025 in 2023.

He’s due a base salary of $15.8 million in the final year of his contract in 2025.

In 2024, Hendrickson appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and recorded 46 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and six pass defenses.

We’ll have more on Hendrickson as the news becomes available.