Dirk Koetter Announces His Retirement From Coaching

The Atlanta Falcons recently moved on OC Dirk Koetter after they hired Arthur Smith as their next head coach.

On Friday, Koetter announced that he’s retiring from the NFL.

“After 39 seasons of coaching football, it’s time to move on to the next phase of my life. From 1982 at Highland High through the 2020 season with the Atlanta Falcons it’s been nothing but football year round with not nearly enough time for anything else, especially family,” Koetter wrote, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Koetter, 61, began his NFL coaching career as the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator back in 2007. After five years in Jacksonville, he was hired as the Falcons’ offensive coordinator and later joined Lovie Smith’s staff in the same role for the 2015 season.

The Buccaneers elected to move on from Smith after two seasons and made the decision to elevate Koetter to head coach. He spent three years as the Bucs head coach before being fired and later hired by the Falcons as their offensive coordinator.

During his three years as the Buccaneers’ head coach, Koetter led the team to a record of 19-29 (38.77 percent) and no playoff appearances.