Does Aaron Glenn Prefer The Jets Or Saints?

There was a report on Wednesday from Brian Costello of the New York Post that Lions DC Aaron Glenn has told people close to him the Jets would be his first choice if offered a coaching job.

However, Nick Underhill of NewOrleansDotFootball says he’s spoken with people familiar with Glenn’s thinking who say that’s not a fair characterization of how he thinks.

He has deep ties to both organizations, starting his NFL playing career out with the Jets as a first-round pick in the 90s and spending several years as an assistant coach with the Saints when he made that career transition.

Beyond that, Glenn is in high demand this coaching cycle with interviews scheduled or completed with five of the seven teams with a vacancy.

It seems like Glenn has tons of options and time will tell which one he picks.

Glenn, 52, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 1994. He played 15 seasons for the Jets, Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars and Saints.

He began his NFL coaching career with the Browns back in 2014 as their assistant defensive backs coach.

From there, the Saints hired him two years later as their defensive backs coach and he eventually took the Lions’ defensive coordinator job last year.

In 2024, the Lions’ defense ranked No. 20 in yards allowed, No. 7 in points allowed, No. 5 in rushing yards allowed, and No. 30 in passing yards allowed.