Dolphins Activate DB Elijah Campbell From NFI List

The Miami Dolphins announced that they are activating DB Elijah Campbell from the non-football injury list.

Roster Moves | We have activated defensive back Elijah Campbell off the non-football injury list. pic.twitter.com/ytJgyPzYNY — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 3, 2022

Campbell, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Northern Iowa back in 2018. He signed a three-year, rookie contract with the Browns, but was later waived coming out of the preseason.

He later signed with the Jets practice squad and was promoted to the active roster in 2020, before being claimed by the Dolphins off of waivers in 2021.

In 2021, Campbell appeared in seven games for the Dolphins and had two tackles.