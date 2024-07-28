Dolphins Activate LB David Long Jr.

The Miami Dolphins announced on Sunday they have activated LB David Long Jr. from the active/PUP list.

Roster Move | We have activated LB David Long Jr. off the physically unable to perform list. pic.twitter.com/tCrOt6utd8 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 28, 2024

Long, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract.

Long was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Dolphins.

In 2023, Long appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 113 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one pass deflection.