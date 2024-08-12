Dolphins Activate OLB Jaelan Phillips From PUP List

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel announced OLB Jaelan Phillips is being activated from the PUP list today, per Barry Jackson.

He’s been out of practice while rehabbing a torn Achilles sustained about halfway through last season.

Phillips, 25, was a one-year starter at Miami and was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2020. The Dolphins drafted Phillips with pick No. 18 overall in the 2021 draft.

He was entering the fourth year of his four-year, $14,018,203 contract with the Dolphins that included a $7,555,057 signing bonus when the team exercised his fifth-year option worth $13.251 million fully guaranteed for the 2025 season.

In 2023, Phillips appeared in eight games for the Dolphins and recorded 43 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, one interception and two pass defenses.